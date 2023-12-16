Perpetual Ltd Has $10.75 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,129 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,911,000 after buying an additional 894,974 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

