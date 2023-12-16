Perpetual Ltd Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

SHOP opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

