Perpetual Ltd Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

