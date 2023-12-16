Perpetual Ltd Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

Boeing stock opened at $263.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.