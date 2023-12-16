Perpetual Ltd Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $472.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.20. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

