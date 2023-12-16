Perpetual Ltd Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.84. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $89.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

