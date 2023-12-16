Perpetual Ltd Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 58,015 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.45% of Golar LNG worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 63.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 481.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.38 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.