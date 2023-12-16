Perpetual Ltd Increases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $95,987,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,760,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

