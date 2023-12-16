Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.78. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.