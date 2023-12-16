Perpetual Ltd Purchases 47,692 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 495.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

