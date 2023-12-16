Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,457 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

