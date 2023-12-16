Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Pentair by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.