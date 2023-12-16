Perpetual Ltd Sells 179,896 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,896 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.07% of Suzano worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Suzano by 152.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Trading Up 0.2 %

SUZ stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 38.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

