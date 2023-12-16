Perpetual Ltd Sells 645,799 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645,799 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.