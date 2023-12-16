Perpetual Ltd Sells 96,944 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,944 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Abcam were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

