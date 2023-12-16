Perpetual Ltd Takes $10.86 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.17% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent quarter.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at 49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of 44.92.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.