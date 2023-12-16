Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.31% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HHH opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,586,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,812,264.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,387.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,586,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,812,264.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,134,879 shares of company stock worth $80,409,408. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHH. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Howard Hughes

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.