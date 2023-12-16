Perpetual Ltd Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

