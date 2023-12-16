Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 2,974 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$35,985.40.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,050.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.01. 1,788,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

