Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,560 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$79,244.80.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$12.01. 1,788,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

