Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 245,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 124.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 107,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.