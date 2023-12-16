Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

PM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. 17,596,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

