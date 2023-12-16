Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

