Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 177,645 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,051,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,367. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

