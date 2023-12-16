Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $307.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

