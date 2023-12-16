Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. PGT Innovations makes up about 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.66% of PGT Innovations worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,648,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,712,000 after buying an additional 118,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 1,136,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

