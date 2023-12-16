Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 325 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 4,914,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.