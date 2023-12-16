Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 34,072 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $93.02. 1,539,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.