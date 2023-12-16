Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. 3,723,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

