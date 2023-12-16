Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.35% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands
In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. 1,106,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $85.25.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
