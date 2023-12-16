Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

ETN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,353. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.36.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

