Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,594,000 after acquiring an additional 76,470 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

