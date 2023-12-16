Phocas Financial Corp. Has $11.43 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.23% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

RHP traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.33. 734,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.