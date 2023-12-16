Phocas Financial Corp. Has $840,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 294.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

