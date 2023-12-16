Phocas Financial Corp. Has $919,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

