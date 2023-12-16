Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $3.13 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

