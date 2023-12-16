Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.55% of Centerspace worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 207,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

