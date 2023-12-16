Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,263 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 5,107,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,471. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

