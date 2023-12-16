Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 13,530 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

