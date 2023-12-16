Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 171 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

