Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 185 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.8 %

MAA traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.52. 1,552,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

