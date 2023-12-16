Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,692 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,494. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 222.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

