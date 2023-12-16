Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

