Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Phunware Stock Performance
Phunware stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Phunware Company Profile
