Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Phunware Stock Performance

Phunware stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Phunware Company Profile

phunware is the pioneer of multiscreen as a service (maas) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users. phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced multiscreen devices for the world’s most respected brands.

