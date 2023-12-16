PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$390.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.40. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.15. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.7261663 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In related news, Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. In related news, Director Roger Dale Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$201,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $2,094,720. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

