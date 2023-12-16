Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

