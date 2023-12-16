Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.