Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,438 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $11,130.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,483,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,752.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,536 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $104,362.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,573.20.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 348 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $2,613.48.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73.50.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,994 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $13,678.84.

MAV stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

