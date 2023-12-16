Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock remained flat at $10.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.