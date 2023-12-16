Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of PZRIF stock remained flat at $10.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.75.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
