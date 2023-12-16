Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Raised by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,434,000 after buying an additional 175,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,183,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,318. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

